More claims against the SCORPION Unit could impact the City of Memphis, MPD, and past investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Tyre Nichols’ death, more people have come forward describing encounters with Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit. That unit has now been disbanded, but what do those claims and new lawsuits mean for the former officers charged and the City of Memphis?

Just Tuesday, we told you about Monterrious Harris, a Memphis resident who filed a lawsuit after he encountered the same five officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death. He is just one of many, which has some wondering what will happen as more claims are brought to the forefront.

As many across Memphis demand justice, the names of those seeking it has increased. After members of MPD’s SCORPION Unit were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, more people have come forward describing encounters with that unit. Some have even filed lawsuits. “The cases that are being filed right now are civil. They’re seeking money damages. Really, they’re probably just asking the city to take responsibility for these officers, the rogue actions of the officers,” said Claiborne Ferguson, Claiborne Ferguson Law Firm Senior Partner.

Ferguson is a certified criminal trial specialist. He said though some of the claims have identified the exact same officers charged in Nichols’ death, it does not mean they could be facing more jail time. “The officers are probably not worried about these civil suits. They’ve got so many other problems with dealing with the criminal liability they have right now. I’m fully expecting the federal government to be filing charges here shortly,” said Ferguson. Those charges could carry life sentences.

If the SCORPION Unit had a pattern of behavior, it could impact past investigations involving their unit. “There’s the potential with the current district attorney that if they find a pattern, a reoccurring pattern of abuse, they’d want to go back and review some of the convictions,” said Ferguson.

That responsibility does not just fall on the justice system. It also falls on the City of Memphis. “Memphis, in this case, could be facing some money liability. It appears that these officers in these specialized squads lacked training. If the training was inadequate, the City of Memphis could be on the hook for quite a big payout,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson believes with MPD already struggling with recruitment and retaining its officers, another major change could drop from a higher level if investigations find systemic failing with training standards such as use of force and police misconduct. “The City of Memphis quite frankly has a real risk of having the federal government come in and maybe take control of the police department,” said Ferguson.

It is a risk that is rare but possible. It’s also happened in other cities in the past.