Suspect accused in the murder of Whitehaven activist identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have now identified the female suspect in the Saturday night shooting that took the life of 60-year-old Whitehaven community activist Yyvonee Nelson.
According to Memphis Police Department, 32-year-old Tifanee Wright is now wanted for murder.
MPD said that although the shooting was first believed to be a carjacking, the investigation revealed that the shooting happened after an argument over money.
MPD released pictures of Wright as a person of interest in the murder on Monday, before identifying her as the suspect.
MPD responded to the shooting August 13 at 11:17 p.m. in Raleigh near Yale Rd. According to police, the Wright, got away in a newer model black Infiniti sedan
Many throughout the city continue to display an outpour of love and support for the late Dr. Nelson’s family as they continue to grieve her death.