Suspect accused in the murder of Whitehaven activist identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have now identified the female suspect in the Saturday night shooting that took the life of 60-year-old Whitehaven community activist Yyvonee Nelson.

According to Memphis Police Department, 32-year-old Tifanee Wright is now wanted for murder.

MPD said that although the shooting was first believed to be a carjacking, the investigation revealed that the shooting happened after an argument over money.

MPD released pictures of Wright as a person of interest in the murder on Monday, before identifying her as the suspect.

MPD responded to the shooting August 13 at 11:17 p.m. in Raleigh near Yale Rd. According to police, the Wright, got away in a newer model black Infiniti sedan