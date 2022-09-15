Cordova man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend & throwing 2-day-old daughter in the Mississippi River

Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Cordova man with the murders of his girlfriend and their two-day-old daughter.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Brandon Isabelle, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Investigators said on Feb. 1, 2022, police found an abandoned car with a broken window at Levi Road and Sedgewick Street in Whitehaven with Danielle Hoyle, 27, shot to death inside. Prosecutors said relatives said Hoyle had been on her way to meet Isabelle with their newborn. The baby was missing.

Investigators said when questioned by police, Isabelle told them he had thrown the little girl into the Mississippi River. The body of Kennedy Hoyle has not been found.