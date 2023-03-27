x
Crime

Corinth couple charged after 2-month-old baby dies, found in apartment with drugs

Two other children who were in the home were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.
Credit: Corinth Police Department
Brittany Leann Williams and James Trenton Settlemires

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two adults face charges after a two-month-old baby died after being found unresponsive in a Corinth, Mississippi, home with drugs inside.

Brittany Leann Williams and James Trenton Settlemires are both charged with child abuse/endangerment in the presence of drugs and possession of methamphetamine, both of which are felonies.

According to Corinth Police, officers were called about 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, to an apartment in the 3200 block of Proper Street. A two-month-old baby was not breathing, and when officers got there, they said the baby was unresponsive and pale in color.

Investigators said an officer began CPR and the baby was taken to Magnolia Regional Health Center, where he died. The child was sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

At the scene at the apartment, detectives said they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia while searching the home. Two other children who were there were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

The investigation is ongoing and an Alcorn County Grandy Jury will take up the case.

**Child Endangerment/Felony Drug Arrest** On Thursday March 23rd, 2023 at approximately 10:50 am, 911 dispatched...

Posted by Corinth Police Department on Monday, March 27, 2023

