We're learning more on 6 Corrections deputies charged with murder, assault on the day of Gershun Freeman's death inside 201 Poplar

Freeman died on October 5, 2022, and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said nine deputies were charged in his death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced Wednesday nine Shelby County corrections deputies have been charged in the in-custody death of Shelby County Jail inmate Gershun Freeman in 2022, and now we're learning the names of six deputies charged on the day of his death.

While Bonner, who also pledged he'd pay legal fees for the nine deputies, did not identify them, public employee and jail records show six Shelby County jailers were charged with various violent crimes leading to a death on October 5, 2022, the same day Freeman died inside 201 Poplar.

Here are the names and details surrounding those six deputies:

Stevon Jones

Charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault on Oct. 5, 2022

Employed as a corrections deputy since at least 2019

Courtney Parham

Charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault on Oct. 5, 2022

Employed as a corrections deputy since at least 2019

Ebonee Davis

Charged with aggravated assault leading to the death of another on Oct. 5, 2022

Employed as a corrections deputy since at least 2019

Chelsey Duckett

Charged with aggravated assault leading to the death of another on Oct. 5, 2022

Employed as a corrections deputy since at least 2019

Jeffrey Gibson

Charged with aggravated assault leading to the death of another on Oct. 5, 2022

Employed as a corrections deputy since at least 2019

Anthony Howell

Charged with aggravated assault leading to the death of another on Oct. 5, 2022

Employed as a corrections deputy since at least 2019

Sheriff Bonner claimed the "early" release of "edited" video of the deadly altercation was a political move, meant to derail his campaign for Memphis Mayor.

Several of his political opponents for office weighed in on the press conference Wednesday, as well as Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy.

A video of the altercation inside the jail showing Freeman being beaten and restrained by multiple correctional officers was released March 2.

The last minutes of the video show Gershun being restrained naked by multiple officers while handcuffed, lying face down on the jail floor. One officer is seen kneeling on his back for about four minutes until his body goes limp.

Brice Timmons and Jake Brown, attorneys for Gershun Freeman's family, commented Wednesday immediately after Bonner's press conference, alleging the Sheriff was in violation of state law by commenting on the indictments before they were officially un-sealed, which they said will happen Monday.

They blasted Bonner on a poor record in office as Sheriff, referencing 40 deaths in the Shelby County Jail during his tenure, which they claimed was more inmate deaths than New York's infamous Rikers Island prison during the same time frame.

“We’re standing in front of the Wall of Honor," Brown said. "Law enforcement should be a noble profession...Bonner has dishonored the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”