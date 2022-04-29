Overnight crime did not let up| 3 shootings occurred less than 6 hours apart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department tweeted that officers responded to three shootings throughout the city that happened less than six hours apart.
Orange Mound shooting
MPD responded to a shooting at Getwell and Elliston Rd. where a woman was shot, leaving her in critical condition. Officers said that there is no suspect information available at this time, but they encouraged anyone who has any information about the incident to call 901-528-CASH to submit tips.
Frayser shooting
There was also a shooting in Frayser at the intersection of Frayser and Rangeline Rd. Friday, April 29 at 12:48 a.m. where a male victim was shot. He was also transferred to the hospital in critical condition.
According to MPD, the suspect is believed to be a Black female driving a silver SUV. MPD is also accepting tips for this incident.
Motel 6 shooting
Motel 6 on 210 S. Pauline was the third shooting location. MPD said that officers responded to the shooting at 3:02 a.m. Friday, April 29. When they arrived, they found a male victim who was shot, and he was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition
The suspect in this shooting was taken into custody on the scene.
Any details about these incidents is useful. Call MPD Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.