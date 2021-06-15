DOJ: Inmate on the run after escaping federal prison in Millington

The United States Marshals Service along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for Cecil Haggins.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate, who escaped prison in Millington on Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a press release, the DOJ wrote inmate Cecil Corey Haggins was found missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis' satellite camp in Millington, Tennessee. This discovery was made around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, June 14.

Haggins is described as a 33-year-old man with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5'11", and weighs about 215 pounds.

He is currently serving a 120-month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Methamphetamine Mixture and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.

There is also an internal investigation into how he was able to escape.