Downtown liquor store hit in morning smash and grab burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Downtown liquor store was hit by a smash and grab burglary Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a prowler call at Quench Wine and Spirits located at 99 S. 2nd St. at 5:50 a.m.

According to MPD, when officers arrived at the liquor store, the store's front glass window was shattered, and bottles of liquor were scattered up and down the sidewalk.

A witness at the scene told MPD he saw four men wearing all black use a tool to break the store's window, MPD said.

According to the witness, the four men went into the store and walked out with several product, MPD said. The witness also told MPD the suspects separated, leaving the scene in a white Toyota Camry and a green Nissan Juke heading southbound on N. 2nd St., MPD said.