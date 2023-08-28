'I just don’t understand why people can’t get it together' | Business leaders concerned about Main Street safety after deadly shooting

Since Memphis Police launched its new downtown safety plan after a mass shooting earlier in August, crime reported on Beale Street has declined.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Concerns fill downtown Memphis after the area saw its first deadly shooting since Memphis Police launched a new downtown safety plan.



A shooting over the weekend now has business owners concerned and demanding change.



MPD said the incident took place around 3 a.m. on Sunday around South Main Street and Pontotoc Avenue.



Police say a suspect took off in a gray Dodge Charger with black spoilers after they shot and sent three people to nearby hospitals. One victim died at the hospital after being in critical condition, the other two are recovering. MPD believes this was a targeted attack.

Over a day later, the shock still remains for Memphians like Henry Yates.



“I just don’t understand why people can’t get it together,” Yates said.



The fallout from the shooting is still very much present in the surrounding community. Bullet holes are still in the buildings of nearby businesses.



“There’s different ways you can settle an argument without killing each other,” Yates said.



While MPD’s investigation into what happened is still underway, fear of what comes next is filling the minds of business owners.

Several of them near the scene where the incident took place told ABC24 they were too scared to go on camera out of fear of retaliation and dreaded what the recent uptick in crime has done to nearby business.

“Everyone’s scared — people aren’t wanting to come out as much." said Erika Smith, Stock and Belle Owner. "We’re seeing that and hearing that from customers.”



People like Smith and Yates want to see this plan spread throughout the rest of the city.

“I’m scared for my staff to leave work at night by themselves,” said Smith, “Behind the building we’ve had close to a dozen in the past year of employees' cars being broken into, and I think if there was more patrol around here, maybe that wouldn’t be happening.”



ABC24 reached out to MPD to see what their plans were moving forward. A spokesperson responded in an email saying:

As you are aware, the shooting did occur outside of the Downtown Traffic Control area; however, the Memphis Police Department is continuing to monitor the downtown area and will make adjustments as needed. But at this time, no new adjustments have been made.

We are committed to maintaining the safety and security of the citizens of Memphis and visitors alike.



Despite this answer, Smith says this is not going to stop the community from finding a solution.

“In the long haul I’m always going to be a cheerleader for our city and our people, focusing on the positivity but getting the right people in office that are going to make the changes that we need to start moving in the right direction,” said Smith.

Anyone with information on what happened Sunday morning is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.