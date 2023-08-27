Downtown shooting kills one and injures two others, Memphis police say

Officers said they responded around 3 a.m., finding three victims that were close to the scene on South Main street who all had apparent gunshot wounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a shooting took place on South Main Street that killed one woman and injured two other people early Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded around 3 a.m., finding three victims that were close to the scene and all had apparent gunshot wounds.

One woman was transported to critical condition after being found at Pontotoc Avenue and Main Street, according to MPD. She was later pronounced dead, according to MPD.

A man was taken to critical condition after being found Vance Avenue and Main Street, according to MPD.

A woman was taken to critical condition after being found at Front Street and Madison Avenue.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

This incident takes place two weeks after headlines described a shooting that also injured eight in the city's largest entertainment district.

"There will continue to be a heightened law enforcement presence in the downtown area to curtail theses senseless acts of violence," MPD chief C.J. Davis said in a statement at the time. "It is our commitment to bring bad actors to justice to maintain a safe environment in the downtown area for all."

The news also comes as Tennessee's special session to address public safety is set to pick up Monday.