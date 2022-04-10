Violence comes through front door after drive-by at Streets Ministries

Memphis Police said two men inside a white Nissan Maxima shot at kids and adults at a place meant to be safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday two children are fighting for their lives after being struck by a hail of bullets in a drive-by shooting.

All of this happening at the steps of Streets Ministries, a Memphis non-profit designed to help youth and prevent youth violence.

Memphis Police said two men inside a white Nissan Maxima shot at kids and adults at a place meant to be safe.

Barbershop owner Carlos Miles, down the street on Vance Avenue, said it’s the kind of scary that should urge everyone to work toward a solution to crime.

His business, Pullman's Barbershop, has a big influence.

"We need more patrolling around this way because they’re breaking into so many cars,” said Miles.

In 24 years of owning the shop, he hasn't seen much violence.

"The shootings. We don’t have that around here. Not around here.”

Monday evening a drive-by shooting shattered the glass door of Streets Ministries, critically injuring two kids.

One was shot in the chest.

Memphis Police say two armed men in a passing older white Nissan Maxima made eye contact with a group of kids.

Authorities said surveillance footage shows the car making a U-turn and both men firing shots, as the juveniles made it up the steps of the building.

A grandmother picking up her grandson told police she heard eight shots.

“They’ve closed a lot of stuff [here] where Street Ministries opened the door for [youth] and showed them a lot and to feel unsafe to go there now that’s kind of scary,” Miles said.

Miles said it’s going to take getting back to the basics, what kids naturally need.

“Get tuned into the kids because they need more discipline, more love, hug them sometimes.”

Miles also believes there's a strong need for mentors. Something he easily saw growing up.

“Older men grabbed you and talked to you. 'How’s your report card? How are you doing? You need a few dollars? Cut some grass. Something to make them feel like they were worth something.”

Something he helps provide daily at his shop, instilling purpose in youth.

"We’ve got to get close to these kids we’ve got to get close to the future," said the barbershop owner. "We just can’t leave them hanging. ‘we are up in age if they’re what’s coming up and they haven’t been guided the right way it’s not going to be anything but a big old corrupt.”

Meanwhile, Memphis police are still searching for the suspect in that white sedan.