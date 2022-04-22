Dyersburg City Schools teacher charged after throwing student to ground

Dyersburg police said Carey Sanders, 61, of Greenfield, turned himself in Thursday night.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg City Schools teacher is charged with assault after police said he was caught on camera throwing a student to the ground.

On April 18, police said Sanders tried to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls inside the school. He was caught on video forcefully throwing one of the girls to the ground.

Police said Sanders was processed and issued a bond pending Dyersburg City Court action.

The two girls involved in the fight were issued juvenile citations for disorderly conduct and were released pending court action.

Dyersburg City Schools said Sanders is suspended from school pending the outcome of the Dyersburg Police Department investigation and further court proceedings.