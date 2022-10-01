Former Cordova High baseball booster club president indicted for theft

The Tennessee State Comptroller said Tarus Anderson “misappropriated at least $6,815 from the club for her own benefit.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former president for the Cordova High School baseball team booster club has been indicted on charges of stealing money from the club.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Tarus Anderson served as president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club from Aug. 1, 2019 to Aug. 1, 2020. During that time, the comptroller said Anderson “misappropriated at least $6,815 from the club for her own benefit.”

The comptroller said Anderson later paid back $1,000 and used about $146 of the proceeds to buy t-shirts for the team. The comptroller said the remaining balance owed by Anderson is $5,669.05.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Anderson in September 2022 on one count of theft over $2,500.

“Booster clubs are required by state law to ensure the safeguarding of funds and property,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower in a news release. “In this case, several deficiencies existed within the club’s financial practices. Club officials should promptly review and reconcile bank statements, require two signatures on all checks, and maintain adequate supporting documentation for all purchases and cash withdrawals.”

To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports.