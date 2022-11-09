x
Crime

Hit and run takes place with victim in a wheelchair, police said

MPD said they are looking for a driver in a white pickup truck who hit a man in a wheelchair near East Mallory Avenue and South Lauderdale Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a pickup truck in what Memphis Police described as a hit and run.

MPD said they are looking for a driver in a white pickup truck who hit a man in a wheelchair near East Mallory Avenue and South Lauderdale Street on Saturday night. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 11 p.m.

The truck had a hard top on the truck bed and was traveling eastbound on East Mallory Avenue, according to MPD. That truck is likely to heave heavy front-end damage. 

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and those with information related to it are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. 

