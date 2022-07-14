Horn Lake Walmart employee injured trying to stop robbery

Officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter in the 4100 block of Goodman Road about 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Horn Lake Police said a Walmart worker was injured while trying to stop a robbery Thursday morning at the store.

Officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter in the 4100 block of Goodman Road about 10:00 a.m. Thursday. They said the robber went to the money center at the store and demanded cash from an employee. They said the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed money from the till.

Investigators said when another employee saw the man running, he tried to block the robber’s escape but was pushed to the ground. The employee was cut on his head from the fall and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Investigators said the suspect took off in a dark color passenger vehicle, last seen going west on Goodman Road.

The Walmart Supercenter is back open.