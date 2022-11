According to Memphis police, the suspects responsible drove away in a black Acura SUV.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the Westwood area Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at 587 Deerskin Dr. He was taken to LeBonheur to be treated for injuries.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.