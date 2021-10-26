Man charged after leaving his wife laying on the floor in vomit & feces for several days

68-year-old John Burkhart is charged with aggravated neglect a vulnerable adult.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after his wife had a stroke and laid in vomit and feces for several days before he called for help.

John Burkhart, 68, is charged with aggravated neglect a vulnerable adult.

According to Memphis police, officers were called to St. Francis Hospital-Memphis on August 12 at 3:15 p.m. after an elderly woman was brought in with severe injuries.

A nurse told officers that the woman, John Burkhart's wife, had feces under her finger nails and bruising over her entire body as well as a possible broken nose. A neurological exam showed that Mrs. Burkhart had brain swelling, slurred speech and the right side of her body was impaired. The doctor determined that she had suffered a stroke.

John Burkart told investigators that his wife fell out of bed onto the floor, and when he asked her to get up she didn't respond. After 4-5 days, he said "I got tired of looking at her on the floor" and called the Memphis Fire Department.