Man charged in series of Memphis hotel robberies

Investigators said Randy Jack robbed at least four hotels, three of them on the same night within minutes of each other.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police said he was identified in a series of hotel robberies this month.

Randy Jack is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.

According to the affidavit, police were first called to a robbery at the Quality Inn and Suites on Thousand Oaks about 9:00 p.m. August 5th. Investigators video showed two suspects entering, one of them armed. Police said as one stood lookout, the other walked behind the counter and pointed a gun at the hotel employee there, demanding cash from the register. Investigators said the suspects got away with about $1,000.

Two days later on August 7th at about 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the Quality Inn and Suites on Millbranch. Investigators video showed one man enter the hotel posing as a customer, then pulling a gun on the employee. Police said the suspect took about $600, then walked out, where he was picked up by a getaway vehicle just down the road.

About 40 minutes later, officers were called to the Quality Inn and Suite son McRee. They said a suspect walked in again posing as a customer, then pulled a gun and demanded money from the worker. The suspect took about $700, then left in a getaway vehicle – a silver 4-door sedan.

About 25 minutes after that, officers were called to the Extended Stay Hotel on Horizon Lake Drive. Investigators said video showed a man enter the hotel then approach the counter and point a gun at the employee. The robber got away with about $90 in quarters before taking off.

Investigators said Crime Stoppers tips led them to Randy Jack, who matched the description of the armed suspect. They said all of the employees who were robbed identified him in lineups.