Man in critical condition after being shot and run over by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and run over by a car in Raleigh early Thursday morning.
According to Memphis police, officers heard gunshots in the area of 4029 Yale Road around 12:10 a.m. As they pulled into the area, they saw vehicles leaving.
The shooting victim was found at Methodist North, but, was flown to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about this crime, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.