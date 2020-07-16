Man in critical condition after being shot and run over by car

Memphis police investigating overnight shooting in Raleigh.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and run over by a car in Raleigh early Thursday morning.

According to Memphis police, officers heard gunshots in the area of 4029 Yale Road around 12:10 a.m. As they pulled into the area, they saw vehicles leaving.

The shooting victim was found at Methodist North, but, was flown to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The victim was shot and run over by a car at the Yale scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 16, 2020