Man indicted in deadly shooting in Raleigh hotel parking lot last year

Ezekiel McClain, 25, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Deterrio Brown, 19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a Raleigh man with the murder of a teen last year during an argument at a motel.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Ezekiel McClain, 25, was indicted on a count of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting on Oct. 8, 2021, about 8:30 a.m. at the Jackson Heights Hotel on Old Austin Peay Highway, where they said McClain was living with his parents. Investigators said McClain and Deterrio Brown, 19, got into an argument in the parking lot, and McClain pulled out a gun and shot Brown.

Brown died at the scene. Investigators said McClain told them he shot Brown because he had hit McClain in the eye.