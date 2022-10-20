x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man wanted after exposing himself to girls at Memphis hotel

The suspect was driving a black car with front-end damage.
Credit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for help with finding a man who they said exposed himself to a group of underage girls at a hotel.

Police said the victims were at the Marathon Gas Station on South Third Street around 9 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2022, when a man approached the underage girls and made an inappropriate comment.

RELATED: Collierville teen officially charged as accessory in deadly hit-and-run in Oxford

The victims left the scene, but the suspect followed them back to the Rest Inn Hotel at 2991 S. 3rd St. Police said once they arrived to the hotel, the suspect approached the girls and pulled down his pants.

The suspect was driving a black car with front-end damage. He's about six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white image and gray jogging pants, white socks and black/white flip flops.

RELATED: Suspect wanted for ramming Collierville police cars caught in Mississippi

If you have any information about this case, call Sex Crime Bureau Sgt. Keefer at 901-888-4367.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Collierville teen officially charged as accessory in deadly hit-and-run in Oxford

Before You Leave, Check This Out