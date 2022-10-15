x
MBI investigating shooting in Southaven

MBI claims an officer was somehow involved in the shooting. However, MBI has not said if someone shot the officer or the officer shot at someone.
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Southaven, Mississippi is the site of a shooting that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is currently investigating, according to a press release from the bureau.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to MBI.

MBI claims an officer was somehow involved in the shooting. However, MBI has not said if someone shot the officer or the officer shot at someone. 

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information on this incident becomes available.

