MBI investigating shooting in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant in Southaven, Mississippi is the site of a shooting that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is currently investigating, according to a press release from the bureau.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to MBI.

MBI claims an officer was somehow involved in the shooting. However, MBI has not said if someone shot the officer or the officer shot at someone.