Memphians shocked by shooting inside FedExForum during rapper Lil Baby's concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fallout continues one day later in Downtown Memphis as one person is recovering after a shooting inside FedExForum. Authorities said it happened Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. at rapper Lil Baby’s concert.

One man who witnessed it all said this was his first concert ever and a scary reminder that something has to change.

“It was like a horror movie,” said Spooky Jesus, a Memphis artist.

Thursday night, Memphis Police responded to a shooting inside FedExForum. It was during rapper Lil Baby’s concert featuring Memphis rapper, Glorilla.

"You know how it is in Memphis," Spooky Jesus said. "Sometimes when you’re having the most fun, that’s when the danger happens."

He said he was working backstage near the security gate. He said the shooting happened in front of him and caught the moments after on video.

"During the concert, two individuals, they were looking at each other," Spooky Jesus said. "You know, it just popped off. One of them hit the other one and all you heard was a gunshot. Everybody just scattered around and tried to get out of there.”

Memphis police said they believe the victim was targeted. On social media, a man who goes by the name CEO Jizzle, posted a video from the hospital bed claiming to be the person who was shot.

“I don’t know how that happened — how someone brought a gun in," Spooky Jesus said. "Security — they were on point.”

Memphis City Council chairman Martavious Jones said his "mind was racing."

"How can somebody get past the security measures that they do have in place?" said Martavious Jones.

He said he is shocked by the shooting.

“I would assure folks that if they go through the same measures I’ve always seen at the FedExForum and safety measures are still in place, it’s still a safe place to visit despite this isolated incident,” said Jones.

It is an isolated incident that many say doesn’t feel very isolated these days, especially in Downtown Memphis with several reported shootings in the past month alone.

"Our city really needs a lot of prayer," Spooky Jesus said. "We need someone to bring us together because it doesn’t take all that.”

MPD said FedExForum uses a private security company. They said they are working to identify the shooter.