Woman injured in Downtown Memphis shooting

The woman was taken to Regional One in serious condition, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a woman is injured after a shooting in Downtown Memphis.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting at Wagner and Union, where they found two women who were victims. They said one woman was shot.

The woman was taken to Regional One in serious condition, according to MPD.

The suspect in the shooting, a man, was known by one of the women, according to Memphis police. MPD said he left before officers got there.

MPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 901-548-CASH.