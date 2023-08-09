Girl in critical condition after shooting in Hickory Hill

Preliminarily information indicates the shooting took place in the 5500 Block of Pathway Cir., according to police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department said a girl was seriously injured in a Hickory Hill shooting on Wednesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said they responded to a call from the fire station on 3305 S. Mendenhall Rd.

One girl was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, according to MPD.

Police said they have one man detained.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.