Man steals ambulance from Le Bonheur, hits pedestrian, then crashes into several cars in Memphis

Memphis Police said the pedestrian is in critical condition after the ambulance joyride Wednesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis pedestrian is fighting for their life Wednesday night after a man stole an ambulance from Le Bonheur, going on a joyride that hit the pedestrian and later crashing into several cars, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said their officers responded to the call for a stolen Crittenden County, Arkansas, ambulance at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. That's when they learned, following the theft, the suspect hit a pedestrian near the University of Memphis at Poplar Avenue and Goodlett Street.

The suspect then caused a crash on Poplar Avenue and Perkins Road, crashing into several cars there. 

Memphis Police said the suspect, a man, was detained, and the pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

We're working to learn the identity of the suspect, and the charges he'll face.

