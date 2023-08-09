Arkansas State Police release official statement on man shot and killed by police

OSCEOLA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) released a statement on an officer-involved shooting that killed a man on Wednesday morning.
According to the statement, the Osceola Police Department (OPD) asked Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division to investigate the shooting that occurred outside a home on Donaldson Street in Osceola.
Keivion Jones, 33, of Osceola died at the scene, the statement said. The three officers there and the three people who lived in the home were unharmed.
The statement said OPD officers arrived at the home around 9:38 a.m. after finding a car there that had been driven by a suspect who reportedly pointed a rifle at an employee of a local convenience store earlier that morning.
OPD officers said Jones left the residence and pointed a rifle at them. During the encounter, OPD officers fired their weapons, striking Jones, the statement said.
ASP said Jones will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of his death will be determined.
The investigation is ongoing, according to ASP.
ASP said an investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by officers was consistent with Arkansas law.