Memphis police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department said a man was shot and killed at a car wash in the Hollywood neighborhood near Chelsea Ave.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of May St.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD.

Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.

