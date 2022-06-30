Memphis woman gets 6 charges expunged related to her status as a human trafficking survivor

The Shelby County DA's Office said the woman is the first person in the county to have charges expunged because of her status, and might be the first in Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is the first person in Shelby County to have criminal convictions expunged because they were related to her status as a victim of human trafficking, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Citing a statute enacted in 2019 by the Tennessee General Assembly, the woman applied for the expungements of six misdemeanor convictions, including three for prostitution and three for theft.

Two arrests for pedestrian soliciting rides on a roadway also were expunged.

Normally, the law allows for expungement of only two criminal convictions.

Prosecutors approved the expungement petition after reviewing the woman’s criminal history and the sworn statement she submitted regarding how she was forced to engage in criminal activity against her will. The petition then was granted by a judge.

“Giving people a fresh start is one of the best parts of our job - particularly victims of human trafficking," said Shelby County DA Amy Weirich. "Our prostitution-diversion program - Lives Worth Saving - and this legislation recognize that victims of human traffickers, are not criminals.”

None of the offenses involved violence, a deadly weapon, threats, or injuries to victims. Those offenses are not eligible for expungement under the law.