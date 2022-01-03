Memphis man accused of taking 14-year-old girl to New Orleans for prostitution

Jeremy Talbert is charged with sex trafficking of a minor. He faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing sex trafficking charges after a U.S. Attorney in Louisiana said he brought a 14-year-old girl from Memphis to New Orleans for prostitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Talbert took the teen to New Orleans around October of 2020 and remained there through mid-December 2020.