Reward of up to $13,500 for Memphis man added to TBI's Most Wanted list

Joshua Dotson is wanted for several warrants out of Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force needs the help of the public in locating a fugitive from justice.

Joshua Dotson is wanted for the following arrest warrants out of Shelby County: three counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony, and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. The details of the underlying crimes are as follows:

On May 24 Reginald Anderson was shot to death in the parking lot of 1300 Bellevue. Renita Bennett was shot multiple times but survived.

On June 12 Jamesha Covson was shot to death at a residence at the 1200 block of Quinn. Covson was the girlfriend of Joshua Dotson. She was several months pregnant at the time of her murder.

Please note the suspect’s prominent facial tattoos.

This fugitive has been made a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Top Ten fugitive.

Joshua Dotson is considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised to avoid contact with him and to call 731 571 0280 or 901 601 1575 with any information on this fugitive. The following rewards are being offered for information leading to his arrest: Crimestoppers up to $500-$1,000, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation up to $2,500 and the U.S. Marshals Service up to $10,000.