Memphis man wanted for fatal shooting of 3-year-old girl in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — After an investigation by U.S. Marshals in West and East Tennessee, a man is in custody on Wednesday for the June shooting death of a 3-year-old girl, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Christopher Smith, 33, of Memphis was wanted by the Memphis Police Department for first-degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder and related firearms offenses, the press release said.

Around 11:00 p.m., June 20, Memphis police officers said they responded to a shooting call on the 3400 block of West Winchester Place at a Whitehaven apartment complex. Christopher Smith was allegedly involved in an argument and shot into a crowd of people outside the apartment. A 3-year-old was struck and taken to a hospital but did not survive, according to the press release.

The next day, a warrant was issued for Smith's arrest.