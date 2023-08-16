Memphis man wanted for fatal shooting of 3-year-old girl in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — After an investigation by U.S. Marshals in West and East Tennessee, a man is in custody on Wednesday for the June shooting death of a 3-year-old girl, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Christopher Smith, 33, of Memphis was wanted by the Memphis Police Department for first-degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder and related firearms offenses, the press release said.
Around 11:00 p.m., June 20, Memphis police officers said they responded to a shooting call on the 3400 block of West Winchester Place at a Whitehaven apartment complex. Christopher Smith was allegedly involved in an argument and shot into a crowd of people outside the apartment. A 3-year-old was struck and taken to a hospital but did not survive, according to the press release.
The next day, a warrant was issued for Smith's arrest.
Wednesday morning, officials said members of the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Regional Fugitive Task Force and Coffee County Sheriff’s Office spotted Smith walking along the road in Tullahoma, Tennessee. They said they arrested Smith without incident, and he was taken to the Coffee County Jail.