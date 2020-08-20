Whitehaven man indicted for murder; accused of shooting 2 people at Super Bowl party after argument with his wife

A grand jury indicted Calvin L. Wilkins, 39, on two counts of first-degree murder, along with gun and drug charges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man was indicted Wednesday on murder charges related to the shooting deaths of two people during an argument at a Super Bowl party last year, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Calvin L. Wilkins, 39, on two counts of first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2003.

The incident occurred the evening of Feb. 3, 2019, at his residence in the 1200 block of Favell Drive in Whitehaven when he became angry and verbally abusive to his wife, investigators said.

She left the house, but asked police to check on the other guests after she received a call from a friend still at the party who was pleading for her life. The wife then heard gunshots.

Police went to the residence and found the defendant’s stepbrother Issacca Powell, 28, and Powell’s girlfriend, Sierra Stornes, 33, both with multiple gunshot wounds. Powell was pronounced dead and the scene and Stornes died later at a hospital.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Kirby May of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 5 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 13 and in Criminal Court Division 9.