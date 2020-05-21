Man indicted in shooting of twins, killing one & injuring the other

Michael A. Crawford is in jail on $500,000 bond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of his twin brother following an early-morning argument last November in Frayser, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury this week indicted Michael A. Crawford, 24, on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder, and three counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Crawford is accused of killing Darvis Gates and wounding Jarvis Gates in the incident that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. last Nov. 24 in the 1700 block of Martha Drive. Both men were unarmed and were shot multiple times.

Investigators said Crawford got into an argument with the 24-year-old brothers and came out of a house with a gun with a gun. Darvis Gates was found dead near a driveway and his brother was found in the nearby yard.

Two bystanders were endangered by the gunfire, but were not hit.