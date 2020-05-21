Man indicted in shooting of twins, killing one & injuring the other

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of his twin brother following an early-morning argument last November in Frayser, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury this week indicted Michael A. Crawford, 24, on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder, and three counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Crawford is accused of killing Darvis Gates and wounding Jarvis Gates in the incident that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. last Nov. 24 in the 1700 block of Martha Drive. Both men were unarmed and were shot multiple times.
Investigators said Crawford got into an argument with the 24-year-old brothers and came out of a house with a gun with a gun. Darvis Gates was found dead near a driveway and his brother was found in the nearby yard.
Two bystanders were endangered by the gunfire, but were not hit.
The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Stephanie Johnson of the DA’s Vertical Team 2 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 9 and Criminal Court Division 2.