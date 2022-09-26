Three Memphis men accused of kidnapping & raping woman for 11 hours

Robert Eason, Devin Taylor, and Edward Hoof are all charged in the crime police said was reported Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are charged, accused of kidnapping a woman and raping her for 11 hours, while driving around Memphis and eventually ending up at a home near the Soulsville area.

According to court records, Robert Eason, Devin Taylor, and Edward Hoof are all charged in the crime police said was reported Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

According to a Memphis police affidavit, the victim told investigators she had been picked up in the 3000 block of American Way by an unknown man in a gray Infiniti. She told police that she tried to get out of the car when a man in the backseat, later identified as Robert Eason, pointed a gun at her and demanded all her belongings.

The affidavit said when the victim told the men she didn’t have money, they forced her to strip, and Eason forced her to perform oral sex and raped her. She told investigators Eason raped her a second time as the other man drove to a home in the 1200 block of College Street.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that when they got to that home, there were several other men there. She told investigators Eason and another man raped her again, with all of the men bragging about what they were doing. According to the affidavit, she later identified Devin Taylor and Edward Hoof as being there and armed at the time.

Eventually, investigators said the victim was able to secretly send a message to her family who called police. Officers said they arrived at the scene and found the victim, Eason, Taylor, and Hoof. According to the affidavit, a search of the home turned up a Draco rifle, an AR-15, and a shotgun.

According to the affidavit, Eason admitted to having a gun and having sex with the victim under questioning. Police said Taylor denied the accusations, and Hoof admitted to being there at the time.