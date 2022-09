Memphis Police said the incident happened around 12:30 Sunday morning, and there is no suspect information at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police found a man shot to death early Sunday morning near the Memphis International Airport, MPD said.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call at 3035 Directors Row near the airport around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man shot dead on the scene.