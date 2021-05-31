Memphis mom accused of bribing teen to take gun charge instead of her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Can you say it's your gun if I give you $250?”
That's what one Memphis mom is accused of asking a teen. On May 15, Memphis Police went to a call about a shooting on Oakmont Place. They found a person had been shot in the hand. Officers say the shooter left with the gun, trying to hide the evidence.
Investigators then say they found cell phone recordings of Cherri Wright saying a teen was going to take the charge because she was going to pay him. She's charged with false reporting and bribing a witness.