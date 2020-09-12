Memphis Police are investigating after woman was shot & crashed in U of M area

The woman told police she was trying to leave a date who tried to force himself on her when he shot her.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was shot and crashed early Wednesday morning in the U of M area.

According to the police report, the woman told police she had met the unnamed suspect on a dating app, Tagged, and had met up with him earlier in the night. She told officers he picked her up and took her to his apartment on Mynders Avenue.

The woman said the man started to force himself on her, and she told him to stop and take her home. When he refused, the woman told police she grabbed his car keys and cell phone and left. She told investigators she got into his car and tried to leave the parking lot, when he came out and started shooting at the car, and that’s when she crashed.

Officers said the woman was shot in the elbow and back, and she was taken to the hospital, where she is in non-critical condition.

Officers found seven shell casings in the apartment parking lot.