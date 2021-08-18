Memphis Police are looking for man who robbed a bank in Hickory Hill

After he robbed the SunTrust at 6073 Winchester, he took off in a red sedan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon.

Police say the guy walked into the SunTrust at 6073 Winchester just after 2:30 in the afternoon, handed the teller a note that demanded money, and left with cash. He took off in a red sedan.