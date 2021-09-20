Memphis Police asking for help in 3 different hit & run cases

Investigators are asking for anyone who knows anything in these hit and run cases to please come forward.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help in finding the drivers in three separate hit and run crashes. Two of them were deadly.

Investigators said the most recent happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Pendleton Street north of Lola Avenue. Officers found a man dead in the road. They said he had been in a wheelchair in the bike lane when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver took off without stopping to help. They could not find witnesses, and have no description of the vehicle. Investigators believe the vehicle should have a broken headlight and front-end damage.

Police have not identified the man who was hit.

Fatal Hit and Run Crash Pendleton Street north of Lola Avenue Report #WC2127641 MEMPHIS, TN – On September 18, 2021, at... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, September 20, 2021

In another case, police are searching for the driver in a deadly crash about 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Investigators said 34-year-old Shanequa Williams was crossing Shelby Drive near Distriplex Drive West when a vehicle going eastbound on Shelby Drive hit her. The driver took off.

A witness told police she spotted Williams lying in the middle of the road unconscious. Williams died at the scene.

Police say they do not have information on the suspect’s vehicle.

HELP NEEDED WITH IDENTIFYING A H&R SUSPECT Shelby Drive and Distriplex Drive West Report #WC2124187 MEMPHIS, September... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, September 20, 2021

In a third case from last year, police are searching for two possible drivers they say hit a pedestrian just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Lamar Avenue near Filmore. Investigators said a witness told them a newer model tan Cadillac sedan and an older white Ford Expedition SUV hit the man and took off.

Anyone with information in these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.