One dead in Memphis interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being shot early Sunday morning on an interstate in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 240 eastbound near Airways Boulevard.
Two men were shot by unknown suspects who were reportedly driving behind them on the interstate when the shooting happened, police said.
According to police, the two men were taken to a nearby hospital where one man, 36, was pronounced dead.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 901-528-CASH.