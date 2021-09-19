One dead in Memphis interstate shooting

According to police, the two men were taken to a hospital where one man, 36, was pronounced dead.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being shot early Sunday morning on an interstate in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Interstate 240 eastbound near Airways Boulevard.

Two men were shot by unknown suspects who were reportedly driving behind them on the interstate when the shooting happened, police said.

At approx. 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting that occurred on I-240 Eastbound/ East of Airways. Two males were shot by unknown suspects who were reportedly driving behind the victims while on the interstate. Both victims were transported to the hospital. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2021

According to police, the two men were taken to a nearby hospital where one man, 36, was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information available at this time.