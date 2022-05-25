After a year on the job, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis lays out future plans

Chief Davis told the Memphis City council there has been a 4% reduction in overall crime incidents so far this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis's new top cop is now one year into the job. Tuesday CJ Davis went before the city council to confidently proclaim year one a success. And she laid out some ambitious plans for year two, with many of the changes starting as soon as next month.

Chief Davis told the council Tuesday there has been a 4% reduction in overall crime incidents so far this year, hoping that by December that number will tick up to 5%. She cited the number of new units and task forces she's spearheaded, which are aimed at making the department work more efficiently, and targeting where officers are needed most.

And while Davis said her department has proven itself to be nimble and adaptable to change, the past year has had its challenges, including having her department issue gun stolen and her home burglarized.

When asked if she had any regrets?

“Welcome to Memphis,” said Davis. “No, I don't have any regrets at all. Actually, I have really enjoyed this year."

Davis said in addition to the prevalence of guns - rising property crime, car break-ins, and residential burglaries continue to be the Memphis Police Department’s biggest challenge.

And she said she’s determined to do something about the city's traffic-related issues: the drag racing, speeding, and other reckless driving - again based on her own personal experience.

"As a person that drives the streets of Memphis, we've got volume here, but we've got some mean drivers on the road,” said Davis.

Which leads us to her ambitious agenda, with several more changes starting next month.

The department will eliminate the delta shift and go back to just a three-shift schedule so patrols aren't so spread out.

A new commander will be solely dedicated to head up a new traffic division. Davis said a city the size of Memphis is long overdue for that.

Thirty officers will be moved to patrol Memphis's entertainment district.

A newly designed police patrol car will hit the streets.

MPD will allow officers to wear tattoos and beards.

Chief Davis also is pushing to address a common criticism from consultants that the department has too few first line supervisors. She wants to eliminate the rank of lieutenant colonel and replace it with the positions of "senior patrol officer" and "sergeant supervisor."

Davis also said the recruiting of new officers is going well, which should also help bring down Memphis's crime numbers.