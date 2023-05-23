Memphis Police to give out steering wheel locks on May 23

The free locks will be handed out Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at two MPD precincts: the Mt. Moriah and Austin Peay stations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to cut down on the number of vehicle thefts across the Mid-South, the Memphis Police department is giving away more steering wheel locks.

The free locks will be handed out Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at two MPD precincts: Mt. Moriah station at 2602 Mt. Moriah Rd. and Austin Peay station at 3430 Austin Peay Hwy.

Proof of Memphis residency is required, and the locks are given out on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Only one steering wheel lock will be given out per vehicle.