VIDEO: Four injured, including 18-month-old girl & 70-year-old woman, in shooting

Aggravated Assault 1525 E. McLemore Report #2006002942ME MEMPHIS, TN – On June 8, 2020, at approximately 3:00 pm, a black Mercedes G550 (G wagon) and a silver Mercedes pulled in front of 1525 E. McLemore and fired numerous rounds into the house. The suspects left the scene eastbound McLemore. Several hours later the same suspects came back to the residence and fired multiple rounds at the house. This time four individuals were struck by the gunfire to include a 70 year old female and an 18 month old child. One suspect is described as a black male with dreads. He was occupying the silver Mercedes sedan. There are no suspect descriptions for the suspects in the black Mercedes G Wagon. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Investigators need help from the public in identifying the suspect in this robbery. Please contact Crime Stopper with any information related to this crime.. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips". If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.