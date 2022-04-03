Woman recovering after shooting along Navy Road in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot Friday morning along Navy Road in Millington.
Friday morning, law enforcement responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Navy Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said several shots were fired, and a woman was hit. They said she is in non-critical and expected to be okay.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on a suspect.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.