x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Frayser shooting victim drove to parking lot near Amazon facility before calling for help

The victim was taken to Regional One non-critical.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Update: The Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 4055 New Allen Rd. early Friday morning, but, the investigation determined the victim had been shot at Frayser and Schoolfield in Frayser.

------------

One person was injured early Friday morning in a shooting at a Memphis Amazon facilty.

The shooting happened at the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 4055 New Allen Rd. just after 6:30.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to Regional One.  Their condition was unknown.

ABC24 will update this story as more information is available.

Related Articles

In Other News

Mom who rushed to get kids from brief elementary school lockdown after nearby shooting speaks