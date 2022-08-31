Mississippi high school student arrested for having gun on campus; state law says he can't be charged

Senatobia, Mississippi, Police said two students were seen with THC vapes, which led to the discovery of a gun in one of their cars.

SENATOBIA, Miss — Two 18-year-old high school students were arrested in Senatobia, Mississippi, Tuesday morning after Senatobia High School administrators found drugs on them, which later led to the discovery of a handgun in one of their cars.

According to Senatobia Police, a school staff member saw two students possessing a vape pen, which had a cartridge containing THC. The school investigated this, including a search of their cars in the presence of police.

Shortly into the search of one student's car, more marijuana was located, and a handgun was seen on the floorboards of the other student's car.

The two students were arrested and charged with misdemeanor drug possession. Senatobia Police said, according to Mississippi state law, the student cannot be charged with bringing a gun on campus because the student did not "brandish, exhibit or display the firearm in any careless, angry or threatening manner."