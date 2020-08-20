Mississippi pastor accused of molesting children

District Attorney John Champion says children were molested at the church and pastor’s home in Coldwater

POPE, Mississippi — A Mississippi pastor is in custody, accused of molesting children.

Willie Forrest is pastor of Springhill Pope Missionary Baptist Church in Panola County. He is charged with three counts of molesting children under the age of 15.

District Attorney John Champion says children were molested at the church and Forrest’s home in Coldwater.