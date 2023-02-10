Boy shot and killed in Whitehaven overnight; police search for suspects

MPD officers were called to the 1600 block of Kirkwood Rd, just west of Millbranch Rd., just after 12:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a boy was shot and killed overnight in Whitehaven.

MPD officers were called to the 1600 block of Kirkwood Rd, just west of Millbranch Rd., just after 12:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They found a juvenile male shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have not released the age or identity of the victim. No information has been released on what led to the shooting or any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.