MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash at I-240 and Walnut Grove Tuesday, Feb. 7, Memphis Police Department said.

According to MPD, officers were at the scene investigating the crash at 8:55 p.m.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was hit after walking onto the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.